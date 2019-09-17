|
Carl Paddock Schmitt
February 17, 1958 - August 1, 2019Former Menlo Park resident Carl Paddock Schmitt, age 61, died on August 1, 2019, in Depoe Bay, Oregon. He passed away in his sleep at his home by the ocean that he loved and frequented all of his life.
A fifth generation Californian, Carl was born in San Francisco.Early on he developed a love of the ocean both above and below the surface. On the day he was old enough to become certified in scuba diving he did so. He was an accomplished diver and underwater photographer, and together with his father, dove all over the world.
He earned a degree from the University of California, at Berkeley in Political Science and worked on Pete McCloskey's California senate campaign traveling the length and breadth of California. His interest in politics and law led him to work in the San Mateo County Own Recognizance program.
Carl enjoyed bicycles, sports cars and motorcycles. He taught himself to fly fish and play golf and, in the end, the water based sport won out. Early morning or late afternoon casting on Mill Creek in Walla Walla or the Gallatin River in Bozeman was his idea of how to start or end a day.
He and his wife Ann recently relocated from Walla Walla, Washington to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lured by Hatch green chili cheeseburgers and the prospect of fly fishing in the Rio Grande they headed to The Land of Enchantment.
Carl is survived by his wife, Ann, his sister Emily Wigley (Alex) of Vashon Island, Washington and his niece Paterka Annie Town (Lucas) of Onalaska, Washington, and nephew Max Wigley of Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl J. and Sonia Angell Schmitt.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Grace, at Grace Cathedral, in San Francisco, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a reception following. A reception will be held in Campbell Hall, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla on October 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. All are invited.
Carl would want any memorials made to the charity of the giver's choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019