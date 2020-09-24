Jerry Carl Pate1934 - 2020Jerry passed away at home on September 21st with his beloved daughter Kimberly by his side.A lifelong Californian, Jerry was born in 1934 in San Luis Obispo to Carl and Esther Pate, and older brother Jack, whom he cherished. Jerry spent his early childhood in the Central Valley, moving to Gilroy as a teenager. He attended San Jose State College and joined the U.S. Navy as an officer in 1957. After a short stint on the East Coast for Officer Candidate School, he was lucky enough to be stationed at Treasure Island for the remainder of his enlistment. Thus began Jerry's passion for San Francisco, where he spent his entire career working for Pacific Bell.He met the love of his life, Joyce, at the Fort Mason Officers Club in 1976. They married at Calvary Presbyterian Church, SF in 1977 and remained devout members of Calvary throughout their lives. Together, they welcomed Kimberly to the family in 1982.A loving family man, Jerry also cherished his lifelong friends. He showed us all what a warm, generous man full of positivity and hope looks like and for that we are grateful.Living life to its fullest to the very end, Jerry and Kimberly were able to share a 49ers win together the night before he passed.Jerry is survived by his devoted daughter Kimberly; his niece Jennifer Pate Howell, husband Dan and children Carl and Claire; his niece Kelly Pate Bryan and children Caleb, Taylor and Elizabeth; and cousins and their children, all of whom were blessed to spend so many happy times with Jerry while he was alive.Jerry will be buried at Olivet Memorial Park, Colma next to his beloved Joy following a short graveside service for immediate family. Due to the Covid pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held later.Donations may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115.