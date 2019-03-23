Resources More Obituaries for Carl Rollandi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Rollandi

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carl Francis Rollandi May 3, 1927-Feb 22, 2019 Carl, a man of deep faith with an incredible passion for life and a strong resilient positive spirit. Beyond extraordinary! He exuded warmth, curiosity, love, compassion and patience in all his interactions, impacting every life he touched. He left this world on Feb. 22, just a few months before his 92nd birthday.

Carl, a San Francisco native, born to Italian parents Marie and Carl Rollandi, beloved brother to Albert and Victor Rollandi. As a young man he attended Saint Ignatius High School, Oregon State College, joining Phi Kappa Theta and went on to serve in the United States Army Aircorps.

Carl enjoyed a life long career as a pharmacist but considered his greatest achievement to be his role as husband, father, and grandfather. He met the love of his life Lorraine when he was twenty six years old, and happily raised two daughters Joanie and Lori, and later was ecstatic to be a proud grandfather to Kevin and Ryan. He loved his family more than anything!

Carl believed in always putting others first. He was a faithful member of Saint Vincent De Paul and was given the Saint Vincent De Paul award for outstanding service. He was an active member in his community as the President of the Camos Damian Guild, Chairman of Bocci Ball at Sirs Branch # 1, where he made lifelong friends, an involved member of Peninsula Italian American Social Club, and an active member of Our Lady of Angels Parish. Carl was also very involved in "Fish" where he would drive people to their doctor's appointments, and help them with various tasks. Along with a myriad of awards, he was given the Father Bill Lowery Award for the care and concern of others. One of Carl's unique qualities was he would always ask how other's were feeling, even when he was sick, he would genuinely want to know!

The void in our lives without Carl is indescribable. He will be deeply missed by his wife Lorraine, his brother Victor and his family, his late brother Albert's family, his daughters Joanie and Lori, his son in law Steve, his grandchildren Kevin and Ryan, his nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and other family members and dear friends.

Carl's legacy and passion for life will live on in the hearts of the people he helped, and the people he loved. His unconditional love, his infectious joy, his unwavering determination, his gentle strength, his enthusiasm and his intense curiosity for lifelong learning will continue to guide us all to live our lives as joy filled and giving as his. He taught us so much. Forgive quickly and be kind to other's and ourselves. We will honor Carl by living life with passion, humility and gratitude. The world was a much better place because Carl Francis Rollandi was in it.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Carl's life will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Dr. in Burlingame.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly appreciates donations to Saint Vincent De Paul or Catholic Worker Hospitality House in San Bruno.





