Carla Bozzini

Carla Ann Bozzini"Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful" - Nhat HanhCarla Ann Bozzini had an amazing smile…and, boy, did she make life beautiful. So, it is with tremendous sorrow that we share the news of her passing on September 13, 2020. Carla was born in Daly City and raised in South San Francisco. She graduated from St. Veronica's '85, El Camino '89, and received her degree in Culinary Arts at California Culinary Academy.Carla established and ran a successful catering company for over 29 years with a focus on flavorful, thoughtful cuisine. She loved the creative process of developing a new recipe - the considerate combination of flavors, testing and retesting, until the dish was perfected.Carla was an artistic, passionate person with an amazing sense of humor. She was always the life of the party; and even though she eschewed attention, she always seemed to attract it. She loved painting, decorating, gardening, entertaining, and cooking for family and friends at the home she loved in Redwood City.Carla is preceded in death by her mother, Ann Bozzini. She is survived by her fiancé, Joseph McCaffrey, brother Frankie Bozzini, and many loving friends and family.