1/1
Carla Bozzini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Ann Bozzini

"Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful" - Nhat Hanh
Carla Ann Bozzini had an amazing smile…and, boy, did she make life beautiful. So, it is with tremendous sorrow that we share the news of her passing on September 13, 2020. Carla was born in Daly City and raised in South San Francisco. She graduated from St. Veronica's '85, El Camino '89, and received her degree in Culinary Arts at California Culinary Academy.
Carla established and ran a successful catering company for over 29 years with a focus on flavorful, thoughtful cuisine. She loved the creative process of developing a new recipe - the considerate combination of flavors, testing and retesting, until the dish was perfected.
Carla was an artistic, passionate person with an amazing sense of humor. She was always the life of the party; and even though she eschewed attention, she always seemed to attract it. She loved painting, decorating, gardening, entertaining, and cooking for family and friends at the home she loved in Redwood City.
Carla is preceded in death by her mother, Ann Bozzini. She is survived by her fiancé, Joseph McCaffrey, brother Frankie Bozzini, and many loving friends and family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved