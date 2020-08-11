Carleen McIntyre

Carleen Susan (Murray) McIntyre

March 17, 1945 – July 24, 2020

Carleen passed away peacefully at her home in Livermore, Ca after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. She was born in San Francisco to James P. Murray and Margaret M. Murray and grew up in the outer Mission Crocker/Amazon District. She attended Epiphany grammar school and graduated in 1963 from Presentation High School.

Carleen left San Francisco in the early 70's and went on to live in Pleasanton, Ca and then in Tracy, Ca for over 30 years. In 2018 she moved to Livermore, Ca to be closer to her family. She is survived by her daughter Kelly M. Wonser (Michael), Son Timothy M. McIntyre (Stacie), brother Michael Murray, sister in law Dorothy Murray and her loving grandchildren; Kaylee, Cassidy, Allie, and Kyle as well as 8 nieces and nephews she loved so much. Carleen was preceded in death by her father James P. Murray, her mother Margaret M. Murray, and her brother James F. Murray.

A Saint Patricks Day baby, all of her birthdays were so much fun and she insisted on making her own corned beef and cabbage birthday dinner every year for her family. Carleen was a proud San Franciscan. She enjoyed life, she had a great sense of humor and was a such a loving mother and friend. She retired from the Alameda County District Attorneys office after 25 years of service. After retirement Carleen decided being retired and staying at home was nice for only so long and began working part time to remain active. She very much loved her time spent working for the City of Tracy from 2006-2013 as a Recreation Leader in the Tracy Schools. She then transitioned to the Tracy School District and continued working through 2016. She was a diehard football fan and looked forward to every season. A favorite treat was heading often to San Francisco for lunch either with her high school friends that stayed in contact from Presentation High school or with family at Original Joes in North Beach reminiscing of life lived in the city, and enjoying an irish coffee. Any time spent with her family was her best times as she loved them so much.

Carleen will be laid to rest on August 17, 2020 at St. Michaels Cemetery in Livermore, Ca in a private burial. A memorial will be set for 2021 due to the COVID restrictions of gatherings.





