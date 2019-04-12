|
|
Carlita F. Peters (Magee)
September 26, 1927 - April 10, 2019Carlita passed away peacefully on April 10 at the age of 91. Daughter of the late Denis and Margaret Magee. She is survived by her loving husband Robert M. Peters; cherished mother of Louise Johns (Hector), Martin Peters (Joanne), Margaret Balmana (Ted), and the late Robert L. Peters; grandmother of Matthew and Joanna Johns, Joshua and Emily Peters, Ian Gore, Marisa and Carly Balmana; sister of the late Mary Anne Magee, Geraldine Wirth and Marjorie Herman.
Friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday, April 16 from 4:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:30 am. at Saint Robert Church on 1380 Crystal Springs Rd., San Bruno, CA.Followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Autism Speaks, 1 E. 33rd. St. 4th Floor, N.Y. N.Y. 10016 or to Maryknoll Fathers and Bros. P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545-0302
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019