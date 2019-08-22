|
Carlo Joseph BogniCarlo J. Bogni, 89, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born December 11, 1929 in Seattle, Washington and is survived by his children, Mike and Marian, Brigidan and Tony, Tom and Chris, Carla and Ed, and Danielle; his nieces and nephews, Susan and Donald, Steve and Barbara, Theresa and Phil, and Patti and Bob; fourteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and countless other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Meredith, and youngest son, Dominic Bogni, brother Rino Bogni, and sister Linda Bogni.
The 'life in his years' was filled with boundless adventure, hard work, love, and lots of humor. He was sharp as a tack and he would often break the ice and make a difficult day better with his sarcastic wit, smile or quick laugh. He followed his brother's footsteps and enlisted into the Navy when he was twenty, serving four years on the destroyer tender U.S.S. Prairie. He spent his career working for over 35 years as an Elevator Mechanic with United Technologies, Otis Elevators. He spent his retirement years surrounded by his family and focusing his skills on building projects that would memorialize his love for his family for eternity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 1st at 5 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carlo to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019