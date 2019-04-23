Carlo Piernedo Scatena Carlo Piernedo Scatena, 72, passed away Thursday, April 18th 2019 in San Francisco surrounded by his loving family.



Carlo was born on December 14th, 1946 in Toringo, Italy to Ada Scatena. At a very young age, Carlo dropped out of school to begin his work in the hospitality industry. At 22, he moved from Italy to San Francisco and started what would be a long successful career in the food service industry. In 1983, he opened Restaurante Lucca, the first of eight restaurants he opened in Marin County. At the time of his death, three of the restaurants were still operating under his control.



Carlo is survived by his wife, Aurora, and their three children, Noemi, Ada, and Piero. He is also survived by his two children Christian (Barcley) and David (Ashley) from his first wife, Maria, as well as his 5 grandchildren Nicolas,Nathan,Gemma, Madeline and Everett.



Visitation for family and friends will begin at 4 pm and the Rosary will be held at 5 pm on Thursday, April 25th at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, Ca.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, April 26, at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 1806 Novato Blvd, Novato, Ca. The Committal will follow at Valley Memorial Park, Novato, Ca.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, Novato, Ca.

