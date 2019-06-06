Carlos Ramos Pacussich Carlos Ramos Pacussich died peacefully following a stroke on May 31. Born January 1939 in Lima, Peru, Carlos immigrated to the U.S. in 1957. He taught his children to work hard by rising early every day, putting on a tie and reporting to work - stock clerk, computer programmer, mortgage broker - any respectable work to support his family. Carlos raised his children as proud US citizens but never let them forget their Peruvian roots. He was a foodie before it was trendy but he loved his children even more than he loved rich desserts. Carlos will be remembered for his unfailing optimism and "alegria de vivir." He was pre-deceased by his son, Carlos, Jr. , and is survived by his daughters Suzanne Bolanos (Alberto), and Sylvia Luneau (Dave) and his son Robert Ramos (Jessica). He is also survived by his grandchildren Raquel, Ana and Eva. Services will be private.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 7, 2019