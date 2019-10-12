Home

Carlos V. Cornejo

Carlos V. Cornejo Obituary
Hon. Carlos V. Cornejo

CARLOS V. CORNEJO was born in San Francisco, CA on May 16, 1929 to Venancio and Claudia Guadalupe from Chihuahua, Mexico. He passed away peacefully at home on September 23,2019. Carlos graduated from George Washington High School, San Francisco, CA and graduated with two majors from San Francisco State University. A proud U.S. Marine during the Korean War, was decorated with three medals for valor and professional discharge of special duties. He attended USF and USC post graduate studies and eventually became an exemplary teacher, counselor, administrator at various levels at the San Francisco School District, where he was proud of his work with at-risk students, trouble-shooter to upgrade various middle and high schools, and designated Chief Administrator in charge of the U.S. Court Order to desegregate/integrate the public schools, as well as standardizing the high school curriculum, and ultimately appointed Superintendent of San Francisco School District public schools, being the first native born San Franciscan to be so. In retirement, he travelled extensively in the world, being a lover of nature became an avid gardener and also authored six books of various short stories.

Carlos leaves his wife, Ana Maria; brother William Cornejo; three adult children and their spouses: Steven (Medelyn), Gregory (Celeste); Paula (Joe) and 6 beloved grandchildren: Cameron, Dakota, Emily, Ian, Daniel, and Francine Ann Marielle. Preceded in death by brother Albert Cornejo.

Life Remembrance to be held on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at the San Mateo Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
