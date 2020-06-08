Carmelita Mae Alvarez
Carmelita passed away gracefully on May 22, 2020, after a twenty year struggle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on April 27, 1944 in Oxnard, California to Bonifacio Alvarez and Philipa (Juarez) Alvarez and attended Santa Clara from kindergarten through high school. Her school mates all had fond memories of her.
In early 1973 she and her life partner William Maynez moved to her beloved San Francisco, where she resided the rest of her life, except for 1977-78 when they lived in Spain.
On their trips about the world, she walked on a snow covered Great Wall of China and spent a quiet ten minutes in King Tut's tomb. She saw Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower and Mt. Vesuvius from atop the Isle of Capri. She climbed the "Pyramid of the Magician" in Uxmal (Yucatan) and the Fairy Chimneys of Cappadocia, Turkey. She landed in a helicopter on the Franz Joseph Glacier in New Zealand and sailed the Bay of Islands. On her last trip she celebrated Dia de los Muertos in Oaxaca, Mexico. Wherever she went, everyone loved Carmelita.
In 1990 she earned a BA (magna cum laude) from SF State in Organizational Psychology and worked as an executive both in the insurance and wine industries.
Carmelita and San Francisco's Mission district were a perfect fit for over 40 years. Later, she was treated as the dowager empress of our neighborhood as she was escorted by Amalia Arroyo, her loving caregiver.
She is survived by her son Michael Dunham, daughter-in-law Kara, and two granddaughters Laura and Leah from southern California. An only child, she had five doting Maynez siblings and a dearest friend in Uncle Mike Maynez. Her parents and many aunts and uncles preceded her passing. She was especially fond of her late Aunt Angie, who cared for her as a youngster.
After staying at home until it was physically impossible to ensure her safety, she lived her last six years in the loving care of the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living. The staff and doctors were wonderful to her.
She had arranged early on for cremation and will be scattered off the coast of the City she loved best. She can best be remembered by donations to the Alzheimer's Association and the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.