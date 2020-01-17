|
Carmen Yrena Garcia
April 8, 1936 - December 20, 2019On December 20, 2019 in San Mateo, California the world lost a beautiful and sweet soul when Carmen passed away after a brief illness. She was 83 years old.
Born in San Francisco to Pedro and Amalia Martinez, Carmen attended the Salisian School in North Beach. It was while she was living in North Beach she met the love of her life, Pete Garcia while Pete was trying to supplement his military pay by selling subscriptions to Life magazine door to door. Although Carmen didn't buy a subscription, Pete managed to get invited to dinner by Carmen's mother and the two started dating shortly thereafter. After a whirlwind romance, they eloped to Nevada in 1958.
Carmen was a true military wife and traveled all over the world with Pete and their three children on Pete's various military assignments, from Okinawa to New Mexico, Maryland and Germany. After Pete retired from the Air Force the family settled down in Daly City, California where Carmen worked for K-Mart in Colma for many years. After the kids had grown and were on their own, Pete and Carmen hit the road in their RV sharing many adventures and exploring new places before settling in Sacramento where Carmen indulged her life-long passion for Bette Davis movies, crafting and exploring antique stores with Pete. After Pete passed, Carmen moved to the Villa Senior Apartment complex in San Mateo where she enjoyed the afternoon movies, bingo games, art classes, good laughs and glasses of wine during the weekly socials with the many friends she made.
Carmen is survived by her devoted children Gail Garcia (Calvin Jue), Pete Garcia Jr. (Noreen) and Rachel Hebebrand (Todd), her grandchildren Justin Dealba, Tiger Hebebrand, Gabrielle Garcia Jue, Ryan and Donovan Garcia, nieces Rene Gerace (Tony), Robin Hulford and Kim Lippi, as well as her beloved kitties Angel and Ziggy. In addition to her husband Pete, Carmen was predeceased by her sister Raquel Lippi and brother Pedro Martinez Jr. Carmen was a gentle and kind person and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Matthew Hunt of Vitas Hospice and Maria Ambita of HomeCare CA who provided compassionate care for Carmen during her brief illness.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Carmen's life on February 8, 2020, 12:30 - 3:30 at the Villa Senior Apartments, The French Room 4000 South El Camino Real. San Mateo, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Breast Cancer Research or the SPCA in Carmen's behalf.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020