Carmen Garcia-Loesch
1953 - 2020
Carmen B. Garcia-Loesch
August 13, 1953-October 31, 2020
Carmen B. Garcia Loesch of Pittsburg,CA passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. The youngest of seven, born August 13, 1953 in San Diego, CA to Antonio and Carolina Garcia. A graduate of Rosary High School, San Diego.
Carmen spent many years as Room Parent, Yard Duty Mom, and PTA member at Hillside Elementary School in South San Francisco. After her years of service at Hillside, Carmen began a career with the San Mateo County Office of Education Special Education Services. Starting as a temporary instructional assistant, she was quickly promoted to Paraeducator working with students on the autism spectrum and with behavioral disorders. She worked for many years at Ben Franklin Intermediate in Daly City and El Camino High School in South San Francisco. Proudly retiring in 2015.
Carmen was well known for her culinary skills. Her attention to detail was impeccable. Her delicious meals were evident of that skill and always left you wanting seconds(or thirds).
She loved classic movies and had a vast collection of music. You couldn't stump her on any movie or music trivia.
Carmen is survived by her husband, James, children, Renee Rios, Pete Rios, Frances Rios (Eric), granddaughters, Carmen Thorsen, Isabel Scafoglio, brothers, Tony, Armando, Fernando, sisters, Ana, Carolyn, Martha and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
