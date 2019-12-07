San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church,
6190 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA
1947 - 2019
Carmen Hall

October 12, 1947 - November 20, 2019

Carmen Hall a San Francisco native, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 20th, 2019. She was born in San Francisco on October 12th 1947 to a loving family.She was a nurse and caregiver for over 52 years, and worked in many different locations in San Francisco. She is survived by her loving daughter Chiyomi Brent and granddaughter Anaya Sole'il, and a host of family and friends. Carmen touched many lives with her generosity and kindness towards others, and she will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 3rd Street, San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
