Carmen Hall
October 12, 1947 - November 20, 2019Carmen Hall a San Francisco native, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 20th, 2019. She was born in San Francisco on October 12th 1947 to a loving family.She was a nurse and caregiver for over 52 years, and worked in many different locations in San Francisco. She is survived by her loving daughter Chiyomi Brent and granddaughter Anaya Sole'il, and a host of family and friends. Carmen touched many lives with her generosity and kindness towards others, and she will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 3rd Street, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019