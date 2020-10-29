Carmen Rios

Carmen A. Rios
February 13, 1937 - October 7, 2020
Carmen loved music, art, nature, dogs, cooking, and dancing all night long! She had many friends from every walk of life you can imagine, but what she loved most of all was her family. She worked as an executive assistant in San Francisco until she retired to Vallejo, CA.
Carmen is survived by her daughter Yvette Crespo, son, Carmelo Crespo, grandsons, Peter Ramirez, Jaime Ramirez, Michael Ramirez, Christopher Arana, Nicholas Crespo, and Alexander Crespo. Her grandchildren, Alize Ramirez, Cali Ramirez and Kamen Ramirez, great-grandchildren, Addison and Andre Crespo, and her sisters, Norma Martinez, Ada Campagna and Joan Ramos, her niece Christine Reid, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and her beloved and dedicated, friend, Cana Irma Reinosa, who was Carmen's companion until the end. Carmen will forever be remembered for her loving, and compassionate spirit, and the warmth she shared with everyone she encountered.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or your local SPCA.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.