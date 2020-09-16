1/1
Carmen Urbina
Carmen A. Urbina
September 13, 1929 - September 5, 2020
On 9/5/20, Carmen Urbina, affectionately known as "Mimi" to her family, passed away peacefully in her San Francisco (Glen Park) home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolando Urbina in 1995. She is survived by her daughters Esperanza Navarro, Lorena Abshire, Jasmin (Sandra) Wettstein, and Jeannette Curtiss; and by her 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was a kind matriarch who often opened her home to family in times of need. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook of Nicaraguense cuisine and an avid traveler. She will be deeply missed. Her burial services will be held on 9/23 at Skylawn Memorial Park.



