Carol Ann Nielsen
1939 - 2020
Carol Ann Nielsen, 81, a lifelong Peninsula resident and 3rd generation San Franciscan, has died after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Carol leaves behind her devoted husband of 34 years, Robert Nielsen of Redwood City as well as children Gregory (Shelly) Muldoon of Redwood City, and Alicia (Steve) Jones of San Mateo. She was a loving grandmother to Stephanie, Alanna and Michael Muldoon, Laurel Woodfall and Rhiannon Jones.
Carol is survived by loving siblings Pamela (Ray) Testa of San Carlos and George (Lynn) Godfrey of Lafayette and many nieces and nephews.
Born May 11, 1939 at Franklin Hospital in San Francisco, Carol was the eldest of three children born to Wilda (Armbrust) and George F. Godfrey, a young salesman at Hills Brother's Coffee. As a child, Carol lived on Rolph Street in the Crocker Amazon district of San Francisco. She attended nearby Guadalupe Elementary School. Soon the growing family relocated to Taylor Blvd in Millbrae, CA. A 1957 graduate of Capuchino High School, Carol was an Art Major at SF State University and went on to a successful 40-year career in Interior Design. Carol's accomplishments were numerous and very artistic. She established lifelong friendships.
Carol was married twice to gentlemen who loved her deeply. At 23, Carol married Kevin Muldoon, a gregarious San Franciscan of Irish stock. Children Gregory Michael and Alicia Carol were born to homes in Parkmerced and San Bruno and soon thereafter the family sought warmer weather in Burlingame.
After her marriage to Mr. Muldoon ended, Carol remarried Robert Nielsen in December 1985. They met at work where Carol was a window treatment designer and Bob was a retail manager. They made their homes in San Carlos CA and Redwood Shores, which were beautifully appointed with antiques, Carol's charcoal drawings and custom window treatments.
A family dog was always under foot. A glass of wine was always at hand.
Along with her husband Bob, Carol enjoyed travel extensively within the U.S. and spent considerable time at their vacation home in Arnold CA surrounded by fresh air and the forest. In her spare time, Carol loved spending time with her girlfriends and gardening and painting. She taught us to be kind, articulate, refined and thoughtful. We were advised to not sweat the small "stuff".
And therein we celebrate the brilliant portrait of a very special woman.
A family service was held at the Crosby - N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home, and interment was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Due to Covid restrictions, both services were private.
The family would like to express our thanks for wonderful help and care given by the staff of The San Carlos Elms.
If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to support Rosener House, Menlo Park CA., a special place Carol enjoyed very much. www.penvol.org