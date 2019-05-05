Resources More Obituaries for Carol Bernstein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Bernstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carol Bernstein July 14, 1948 – April 13, 2019 Carol Bernstein passed away at her home in Oakland, leaving loved ones who will miss her very much.



Carol was born in Bay City, Michigan, the youngest in a family with three older brothers. Her father died when she was four. The family eventually moved to Sacramento, California, where her mother opened a family business, Brothers' Delicatessen. Carol moved to Berkeley in 1966 to attend the University of California, where she graduated with a degree in English Literature, sparking an enduring love of Shakespeare.



Carol had an affinity for at-risk youth, working as a counselor in group home settings during college. She acquired a secondary teaching credential and continued to pursue master's degrees in Special Education and School Psychology. She became a Resource Specialist and a School Psychologist for Antioch School District, and later a School Psychologist for Piedmont School District, making lasting friendships and working tirelessly on behalf of children and teens with special needs. That led her to obtain a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. Dr. Bernstein eventually became Chief Psychologist of Chemical Dependency Services at Kaiser Permanente, also managing a private practice, until her retirement.



Concurrent with a demanding educational path and career, Carol had a wanderer's spirit. She traveled in Europe and Israel for a year following college graduation. She drove across the United States. She visited many countries, including a safari in Kenya, even as she later struggled with health issues. She loved the water and its inhabitants and took many opportunities to go on whale watching expeditions, most recently a challenging week at sea in Baja California.



Carol loved dance, particularly ballet, all her life. She subscribed for 44 years to the San Francisco Ballet. She fulfilled her love of theater by subscribing for decades to Berkeley Rep. She attended the Ashland Shakespeare Festival yearly, subscribed to Cal Shakes, and supported the Santa Cruz Shakespeare Festival.



Carol was passionate about civil rights and social justice. Throughout her life, she supported many causes and organizations providing aid and legal support to the disenfranchised.



While highly respected in her professional life, we remember her most for her unfailing generosity, her often sardonic humor, and her boundless good will and affection for family and friends. She was a rock to those in crisis, an affectionate and humorous companion to those who walked through life with her, and ever a staunch ally.



Carol is survived by brothers Arnie Bernstein and Daniel Bernstein, five nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews. She also leaves a community of friends and colleagues who hold her permanently in our hearts.



Private services will be held. Kaddish will be said daily for Carol by the Yeshiva of Greater Washington. We feel Carol would appreciate donations to Southern Poverty Law Center, the Democratic National Committee, or KQED.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 6, 2019