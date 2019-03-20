Carol Ann Bowling Carol Bowling passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at the age of 59. Carol was happily married to husband Michael Andrew Bowling for 30 years. She was a loving mother to Joni and Gerald (Becky) Bowling and devoted grandmother to Lexi Bowling. Carol was loved by her father Max Vella (deceased), her mother Patricia Vella, and her siblings Arlene Weston; Cathy (Steve) Abela; Michael (Lynn) Vella; and Patrick Vella. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.



Carol was a native San Franciscan who graduated from St. Cecilia School, Presentation High School, and UC Davis. Carol began her career as a Buyer for Macy's before entering the banking industry rising to vice-president at Citibank.



Carol enjoyed volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and St. John the Baptist Church (Folsom); worked on jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles as a pastime; explored the world on cruise ships or through a good book; found immense joy in taking her granddaughter to Disneyland; and spending time with the entire Disney fan community.



Her beautiful spirit and positive attitude carried Carol through a 10-year battle with Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Carol was a long-time volunteer with PHA - leading telephone and in-person support groups, fundraising, and speaking at many events, including PHA's International PH Conference. Carol brought joy and laughter to all she met, and we will always remember her cheerfully saying, "It's a great day to be alive!" Her spirit and love will continue to live on in every life she touched.



Visitation on Monday, March 25th from 6:00 - 7:00 pm, followed by Rosary Vigil at 7:00 pm at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue San Francisco. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 26th at St. Cecilia's at 11:00 am followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, our family invites you to join "Team Carol Bowling" and walk with us at the O2breathe Walk in San Francisco on May 4, 2019 and donate to this worthy cause benefiting the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA). Details at http://www.teamcarol.net or http://www.phaevents.org/goto/Carol_Bowling.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary