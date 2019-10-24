|
|
Carol Barbara Brown (née Filice)Carol Barbara Brown (née Filice)
October 31, 1949 – October 22, 2019
Beloved mother of Richard (Bernie), Lisa, Jennifer Zarich (Paul), Michelle Cotter (Brian), Victoria Allen (J.D.), Christine Dougherty (Sean) and Joseph McNaughton (Kaydi). Cherished and adored Mema of 17 grandchildren.
Daughter of Rev. Francis P. Filice (d.) and Barbara Ann Filice (d.)
Survived by her siblings Linda Williams (Dan), Michael Filice (Sharon), Gael Ayala (Jay) Joseph Filice (Anna), and Marian Previtali (Dave) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Also survived by her aunt Gloria Pizzinelli, cousins Fran, Karen and Diane and extended family.
Carol was born and raised in San Francisco. She attended St. Monica's School and Presentation High School. In the 1970's, she and the family were members of St. Gabriel's Parish. During this time, Carol started the local pro-life organization "Birthright".
Carol moved to Santa Rosa in 1988 where she was a long-time employee of the County of Sonoma and enjoyed wine country living.
Carol was devoted to her family, faith and friends. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and celebrated their success. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, reading and shopping for that perfect gift for others. Carol touched countless lives in many ways. Her strength and wisdom she shared will stay with us throughout the years to come. She was loved and will be missed
dearly.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a Visitation and Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am October 29, 2019, both at Resurrection Parish, 303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA.
Interment to follow October 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, 11 First Street, Gilroy, CA.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Carol's name can be made to Missionaries of Charity, c/o Gift of Love 164 Milagra Dr. Pacifica, CA 94044
Arrangements entrusted to:
Lafferty & Smith Colonial Chapel, Director (707) 539-2919
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019