Carol White Cullinane March 13, 1928 - April 26, 2019 Carol White Cullinane, 91, of Oakland, CA passed away on April 26, 2019. She was born to Elmer and Ruth White on March 13, 1928 in Oakland, Ca. Carol graduated from Piedmont High School and the University of California, Berkeley in 1950 where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi.

Carol married Gerald Buckley Cullinane in 1950 who preceded her in death by ten weeks. Carol is survived by her children Margaret (Peggy) Cullinane, Matthew Cullinane (Kit), and Catherine Cullinane Jackson (Renny) and two grandchildren Jane Jackson and Justine Cullinane. Carol was also preceded in death by her sister Patricia White Clarke.

Carol began working for the Orinda School District in the early 1970's and had a career that spanned 19 years as a Reading Specialist. She developed a group of close friends at Glorietta Elementary School and enjoyed Saturday outings to ACT in San Francisco. Carol enjoyed membership in The Junior League of Oakland-East Bay and Town and Gown.

Carol loved the ocean and her beloved La Jolla Cove where she spent every summer swimming, tide pooling and collecting shells. She instilled in her children and grandchildren a love of the ocean. After many joyful years, she and Ger bought a retirement home on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe where they spent wonderful weeks with family and friends. Carol loved wildflowers and made a hobby of learning and identifying many high Sierra flowers. She was a partner to Ger in planning many family burro and backpack trips in the Sierra Nevada.

The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, CA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Nature Conservancy.



