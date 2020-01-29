|
|
Carol L. Farley
December 28, 1933 - January 15, 2020Carol L. Farley, 86, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. Carol was born in New Haven, CT to Rose (Weber) and William Male. She graduated from the Gateway School in 1951 and St. Joseph College in 1955, where she discovered her great love of dancing, singing, and Shakespearian verse.
Carol moved to San Francisco in 1958 where she met the love of her life, George Allen Farley (deceased). They were married at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church in 1968 and enjoyed 17 joyful years together, with Carol's delicious gourmet cooking gracing every meal.
Carol shared her passion for the literary arts through education, and became a one-of-a-kind teacher at Katherine Delmar Burke School (1959-1968) and the Hamlin School (1981-2004). After her retirement, she sang with the College of Marin Chorus and was a devoted volunteer at the St. Dominic's Lima Center, a drop-in center for the homeless.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Rachel Hollister and Lia Farley, her son-in-law, David Hollister, as well as her four beloved grandchildren and her many friends and extended family members across the country.
A memorial Mass will be held on March 14 at 3pm at St. Dominic's Church in San Francisco. It will be followed by a joyous celebration of Carol's life (details TBA). In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations are made to St Dominic's Church-Lima Center, 2390 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94115.
Meanwhile, in the spirit of Carol's enthusiastic personality and adventurous soul, please consider doing a little dancing, singing, cooking, or laughing in her honor!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020