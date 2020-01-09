|
Carol J. Fox
October 12, 1933 - December 27, 2019Carol Fox, a resident of Ripon, CA and former long-time resident of Westlake, Daly City, passed away after a brief illness. Carol was born in Albany, CA but moved to Berkeley with her family as a young child. She was a graduate of Berkeley High School, Class of 1951. Carol is survived by her beloved husband Charles William (Bill) Fox and their sons, David, Robert (Josie), Randal and by her oldest brother Theodore Tronoff. She was preceded in death by her son, Ron, her sister Eleanor Ojala and her brother Robert Tronoff.
Carol was an active volunteer, especially at Seton Hospital and in her church. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch Drive, Ripon, CA 95366
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020