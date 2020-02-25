|
Carol Gilbert
March 11, 1945 - January 19, 2020Carol Anne Gilbert, a premier commercial real estate agent and broker, died on January 19, 2020. Carol was a San Francisco native who was passionate about the local community. She was a well-respected businesswoman and the owner of CGI, a real estate brokerage firm. Carol was born in the Sunset District on March 11,1945 to the parents of Abe and Lisa Gilbert. She graduated early from high school, and went on to receive a B.A. in business from San Francisco State University. She then went on to start her own business that became a staple of the SF business community. Carol was strong willed and known to be direct in her dealings. She loved to entertain and her sharp wit demanded attention at any occasion. She enjoyed a smart conversation, a stiff drink, fine cuisine and lavish décor. Carol was equally passionate about art and was an avid supporter of local Bay Area artists and of public education. Carol was always very generous to friends and family and a fierce advocate for her clients. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her only sister Pamela Brown, loving nieces Alexandra (Erik), and Victoria (Beren), and great nephew Donovan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Westmoor High School in Daly City, CA and/or LEAD Elementary in San Mateo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020