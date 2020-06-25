Carol Hanson Haney
Carol Hanson Haney
July 15, 1955 - June 17, 2020
With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Carol Hanson Haney. A fighter until the end, Mo loved life and languages, cats, arts, cooking, wine, and traveling. She leaves behind daughters Kristen and Allie, stepdaughters Layla and Sam, granddaughter Maya, and love of her life, Oscar. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Such a special lady you were. Through our years of working together on books and projects, you were always positive, creative, and professional. Such an eye for both beauty and whimsy you had. And your love of your daughters and Oscar, and appreciation of all that life offers was abundant. I treasured our times together. Know you will be a shining light on your soul journey, even as we who are left treasure our memories of our times with you.
Bonnie Keast
Friend
June 22, 2020
I shall miss Carol so very much. We sang Karaoke together weekly for years. The one song she did regularly was 'Black Horse & Cherry Tree'. I'll remember her every time I hear it. My son (millenial) went w us to Karaoke several times and said 'Carol is the calmest, most mellow friend I have.' She & I never had an argument, largely b/c of her sweet, kind temperament. I'm so happy she traveled to Italy & France last year. What a blessing that she & Oscar got to enjoy retirement after Levi's work. Thank God Carol is in heaven now. I regret that I couldn't see her since March, but treasure all the times we had together. We told each other I love you for the last time 3 months ago.


Nancy Ross
Friend
June 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I met Carol years ago in a business group. Stayed friends with her over the years. My writers group hosted a book signing for she and Bonnie in Pittsburg CA. Carol was such an upbeat, loving woman. She will be greatly missed. In love and loss, Joan Silva
Joan Silva
Friend
