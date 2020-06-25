Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Hanson Haney

July 15, 1955 - June 17, 2020

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Carol Hanson Haney. A fighter until the end, Mo loved life and languages, cats, arts, cooking, wine, and traveling. She leaves behind daughters Kristen and Allie, stepdaughters Layla and Sam, granddaughter Maya, and love of her life, Oscar. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition.



