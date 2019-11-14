|
|
Carol Joan HaunertPassed away on November 9, 2019 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late William C. Haunert; loving sister of Mary Ann Ruggiero; caring mother of Thomas Haunert, Karen Haunert, David Haunert, and Jeanne McCormick (Thomas McCormick); devoted grandmother of Audrey McCormick.
A San Francisco native, she graduated from the College of Notre Dame, and worked as an elementary school teacher in the community for over 25 years. After retirement, she continued to serve as an active volunteer at the Church of the Epiphany.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 5:30pm and attend a Vigil at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St., San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Donations may be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019