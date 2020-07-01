Carol (Jensen) Hickerson George



Carol Ann (Jensen) Hickerson George passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, June 29th, 2020, after a brave 3.5-year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband of over 30 years, Brian George. Carol was an incredible mother to four children, Todd Hickerson, Cory Hickerson (wife Laura), Dana George, and Keri George (husband Tony). She cherished her role as Grandmother to Cameron, Tyler, Carter, Grace, Charlotte, and Avery. Carol is survived by her sister, Marilyn Browning of Calabasas, CA, brother Larry Jensen of Pueblo, CO, as well as two nephews Ryan and Casey Jensen.

Carol was born on September 28th, 1948 in Rochester, MN, where her father was working at the Mayo Clinic. Soon after the family moved back to Oakland, CA where Carol was raised by her parents, who preceded her in death, Garver and Dorothy Jensen. She graduated from Skyline High School in Oakland and Cal State Hayward University. Carol was a loyal and dedicated employee of Pacific Bell/SBC/AT&T eventually retiring from AT&T to spend more time with her family, which were her true passion, in 2009.

Carol loved the community of Danville, CA where she lived the last 43 years of her life. She spent countless hours supporting her children and grandchildren by attending their sporting events. She enjoyed the outdoors including hikes in the East Bay Parks as well as on Mt. Diablo and the surrounding hills. One of her "happy places" was her second home in Arnold, CA where she spent a lot of her time.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Kaiser who supported Carol in her fight against cancer, giving her more irreplaceable time to spend with her family. We would also like to thank the wonderful hospice team who helped ease her transition at the end.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store