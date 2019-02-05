Carol Powell Koppel April 18, 1944 - January 23, 2019 Let us raise a glass of bubbly to honor our good friend, Carol Koppel,who made us laugh, way beyond side-splitting!

who took five state board exams, making friends and keeping in touch by phone and Facebook.

who learned the first name and other life details of everyone she met.

who fought for two years to get the retirement funds due her.

who was an attentive listener, and recently, very political.

who was a loving mother who put her children first

who made Gloria Ferrer and Gary Danko frequent celebration destinations.

who created family with friends, loved mightily, spoke truth –with colorful language—and was our grammar maven.

Carol, the "one you wanted to sit next to at a party," is survived by her son, Joel, daughter, Julie, and her many, many friends.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019