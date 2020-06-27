Carol Krueger

Carol Ann (McCauley) Krueger
April 22, 1942 - June 23, 2020
Carol Ann (McCauley) Krueger passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home in San Francisco. Carol was born on April 22, 1942 in Chicago. In 1964, she married George Krueger, whom she met when he was posted to Chicago as an officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps. They moved to San Francisco in December 1964. Carol and George raised four children, Christopher (Kristine Burks), Kimberly Harrell (Andrew Harrell), Lawrence (Amie Krueger) and Jennifer Fong (Derek Fong). She greatly loved her eleven grandchildren: Joey, Julia, Anna, Kevin, Henry, Daniel, Benjamin, Audrey, Christopher, Kate and Owen.
Carol was known by her family and friends, including her former colleagues at BA Cheque Corporation, where she served as an Assistant Vice President in the Personnel Department, as having a uniquely kind and generous nature. She was a person of deep religious faith and optimism that allowed her to stay positive even in her final days. She also had a quick wit and a passionate love for literature, theater and art of all forms.
Besides being the most supportive spouse, mother, and friend that anyone could imagine, Carol was also active in the community. She served as a Eucharistic Minister for patients at UCSF for many years through the St. John of God Newman Center. She also volunteered extensively for Little Children's Aid, St. Anne's Home, and other causes. In retirement, she enjoyed attending classes at USF's Fromm Institute and participating in the OWLs program at St. Ignatius Church.
Carol is survived by George, her husband of 56 years, as well as by her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving parents Arthur and Claire McCauley and her siblings Daniel, Arthur, and Marilyn McCauley. Because of the Covid pandemic regulations, attendance at her funeral service will be strictly limited to only a few family members. However, the service will be livestreamed over St. Ignatius Church's Youtube channel on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 am. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr16OK0P1tw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fromm Institute at USF.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.