Carol Booth Sharon To our dear mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend, we say farewell. Carol Sharon was born in Oakland, California, to Warren and Caroline (Dick) Booth.

Carol earned her Bachelor of Arts from Cal in 1949, where she was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon graduation she also earned a teaching credential and taught high school from 1950-1953 and later Senior English at Head Royce (then Anna Head) in 1972.

Her love of literature took her back to school in her early fifties, where she earned a Master's at Holy Names College, and a PhD from Cal, writing her dissertation on Robinson Jeffers.

A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she was beautiful and full of grace – making everyone who came across her path feel at ease and appreciated. Though she claimed to be shy, she had a dry wit and an indomitable strength of spirit which she drew upon not only during her recent illness but also after suddenly going blind 10 years ago.

True to her character, she passed from this life quietly, with dignity and grace to the waiting arms of all her loved ones who made this journey before her. Carol Sharon was predeceased by her son, John H. Sharon, her daughter, Paula L. Sharon, and her former husband, Bill Sharon.

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Heyder and Janet Maher, her "favorite" sons-in-law, Galen Heyder and Brian Maher, and her granddaughter, Nicole (Nikki) Heyder.

She is also survived by many wonderful friends and longtime companion, Larry Perry, who brought her much joy and comfort.

At her request, no services are planned. As a friend said, she was regal but humble. The family is deeply grateful to Sutter-at-Home Hospice and to her wonderful Honor care pros, who became family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alano Club of Lahaina, or Sutter-at-Home Hospice in Alameda, California, or the Tor House Foundation.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary