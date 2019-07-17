Carol Soldavini Thompson Carol Soldavini Thompson, born August 28, 1938, transitioned to heaven on June 24, 2019, surrounded in love by her devoted family and her favorite nurses. Carol departed this life gracefully, just as she lived all her life. Carol was raised in San Francisco. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and treasured her large extended family. She attended St. Vincent De Paul and St. Rose Academy. She earned her degree in Social Work from San Jose State University, where she met her much loved husband Sid. They married August 20, 1960. Above all else, Carol cherished her family. Carol's life was well known for its devotion to family and friends, always opening her home to everyone for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and backyard BBQs. Carol was blessed with the gift of hospitality; she hosted countless guests, making all feel welcomed as they sat down to a delicious meal and immaculately decorated tables. Carol enjoyed attending the various sports and school events of her children and six grandchildren. From Little League to De La Salle to Cal, she rarely missed a game, and consistently expressed genuine interest in the pursuits of her grandchildren. Carol was well versed in her grandsons' football world, and in recent years, she relished learning more about rugby in order to foster her grandsons' love of the sport. Carol experienced difficult physical challenges in her life. From paralysis to cancer, she maintained a positive outlook. This was demonstrated in the way she chose to live her life. Her response to these challenges reflected everything Carol was: courageous, brave, strong, faithful, funny, hopeful, loving, and determined. Carol is survived by her husband, Sid, and their children, Alisa, Sheila (Dave) Ogburn, and Brad (Katy) Thompson, and grandchildren Wade, Blake, Luke, Elizabeth, Ford, and John. The family wishes to extend immense gratitude to Irene Rainwater for four years of superior care and devotion, along with a huge thank you to nurses Dijana Lukic, Becky Chene and Antwinette Ivy for always being there. We miss you, Mom. A Celebration Of Life Mass will take place at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 am. The things that Carol valued most were family, community, and faith. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to De La Salle High School for the Ladouceur Athletic Performance Center, 1130 Winton Dr., Concord, CA, 94518.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 19 to July 21, 2019