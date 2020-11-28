Carole Mignon Stitt-Bruner



Carole M. Stitt-Bruner passed away peacefully in Kennebunkport Maine on September 18, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Sacramento on February 22, 1953 to her loving parents Burton and Hazel Stitt, Carole was a graduate of San Domenico School for Girls in Marin County as well as UC Santa Barbara. She completed her Masters of Divinity from Golden Gate Baptist Seminary in Mill Valley, CA. Carole's successful career as a leader in the stock market lasted for 27 years before her retirement. She married her beloved husband Ben in 1995 and they created a wonderful home together in San Francisco with their son Benjamin Bruner Junior. They enjoyed spending summers together in Maine.



In addition to being a devoted and loving wife and mother, Carole was a believer in Yeshua the Messiah and she shared her dedication to Christ through her generous volunteer work for numerous organizations. Carole was a world traveler and she took several pilgrimages to Israel over the years. Multi-talented as a pianist, artist, and financier, Carole's brilliant intellect and loving nature touched the lives of her many friends and her entire family. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jeffrey Stitt, Carole is survived by her husband Benjamin Bruner, son Benjamin Bruner, Jr. and her brother Gordon Stitt. Carole's incredible energy and beautiful spirit will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her and we will cherish the wonderful memories that we shared with her. Tributes and comments may be made online through Legacy and also online at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk Maine.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store