Caroline Russell LittmanCaroline Russell Littman, a farmer's daughter from a small town on the outskirts of Boston, who was one of a handful of women at her tiny high school to attend College, died in her sleep peacefully at the age of 92 on September 23, 2019, in Kentfield, California.
Caroline graduated in economics from Mount Holyoke, then moved to Cambridge, Mass where she worked in a bookstore. On a double date she met a man who made her laugh, Allan Littman, a law Student at Harvard University. In 1951 they were married in Harvard 's Memorial Church. They settled in Tiburon, where they raised four children, and Allan become a prominent trial attorney in San Francisco.
Caroline's father's farm transformed into Russell's Garden Center, a thriving nursery in the North East. Caroline inherited her father's passion for nature, gardening and green thumb. At her family's Tiburon home, she crafted a beautiful, colorful flowing garden.
Caroline was a passionate volunteer and was one of the founding members and directors of Alumni Resources, a Bay Area career building resource for women. She volunteered at the Marin County Red Cross as well as at the San Francisco Symphony Foundation. She was a long time member of the
Metropolitan Club. Her family loved her good nature, kindness, easy smile, and theatrical manner, no doubt enhanced by a few years playing starring roles in the local Ross Valley Players.
Caroline celebrated her 60th Mount Holyoke Reunion and participated in the graduation ceremonies with her remaining classmates in traditional white gowns (a symbol of the women's suffragettes).
Caroline will be dearly missed. She was the wife of her late beloved husband Allan and the mother of her late beloved daughter Victoria. She is survived by her loving family: her three sons and spouses, Jeremy and Tajali Littman, Jonathan Littman, Peter and Barbara Littman and Anton Marcu; her Grandchildren, Nicholas, Isaac and Jesse, Elizabeth and Katherine, Felicia and Sam, Alex and her great granddaughter Johanna Joy.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019