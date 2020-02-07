Home

Mountain View Cemetery
5000 Piedmont Ave
Oakland, CA 94611
510-658-2588
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
5000 Piedmont Ave
Oakland, CA 94611
Carolyn Boggs


1934 - 2020
Carolyn Boggs Obituary
Carolyn J. Boggs

Dec. 16, 1934 - Feb. 5, 2020

Carolyn Joan Boggs of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek passed from this life on February 5, 2020. She was born in Muscatine, Iowa in 1934 to Glen and Irene Kistler. The family later moved to Monmouth, Illinois, where her younger brother, Daniel Kistler was born.

Carolyn attended Monmouth College, then Iowa State University, where she completed a Home Economics degree. She received her teaching credential from Wheaton College. In 1957, Carolyn married and moved to Oakland. In 1958, her daughter Claire was born. In 1963 she married Howard Boggs and their daughter Catherine was born in 1964.

Carolyn was an expert homemaker and devoted mother. In the 1970s she resumed her teaching career and managed her husband's business. In the 1980s she began working in the financial services sector and retired in 2000 from Charles Schwab.

Carolyn was an avid fan of the arts and loved to travel in the U.S. and abroad. She faithfully visited family in the Midwest nearly every year. Carolyn was widowed in 1997 and then resided with her childhood friend, Ann Johnson, before moving to Rossmoor in 2009. She remained active in several clubs in Oakland and participated in many groups at Rossmoor.

Carolyn is survived by a large, multi-generational network of loving family and friends from around the globe. Her memorial will be February 15, 1:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery Chapel in Oakland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to the Alameda County Food Bank.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
