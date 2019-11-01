|
Carolyn Burke
December 16, 1936 - October 23, 2019Carolyn Burke, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2019, at 82 years old at Stanford Hospital, from complications with cancer, with loving family at her side.
Born in Moscow, Kansas, to LaVergne and Ruth DeWeese, she lived her formative years in Mapleton, Kansas, with her 3 sisters, LaDeane, Norma and Judy, and moved to California in 1956. She met her soon to be husband, Andy Burke in August,1957, and they were married in February,1958. Enjoying 61 years of marriage, raising a family consisting of 4 sons: Drew (Melanie), Twins Sean (Annette) and Kevin (Alane), and Brian (Kate), who blessed them with 14 grand children and 2 great-grand children. Family gatherings were always enjoyed with the "cousins" running and playing around the house, which filled her with much joy.
Carolyn was a loving and giving person, and all who met her, loved her. She was a beacon of light to all in her family and she will be sorely missed by all. In the family, and amongst the close family friends, especially the many children, she was known for her ability to whistle, long and LOUD (no fingers allowed).
A Celebration of Life is pending. Donations may be made in the name of Carolyn Burke to The Olympic Club Foundation, 524 Post Street, San Francisco, CA. 94102, to benefit dis-advantaged youth through exposure to sport.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019