Died 7-7-19 was born in San Francisco, survived by sister Jo Ann Perryman, brother-in-law John, nephew Scott(Audra) and niece Tracy(Jason) and great nieces Ava, Hannah, and Lilah. Carolyn worked for Del Monte Inc. for many years in San Francisco and retired to Boulder Creek, CA following the 1989 earthquake. She loved her retirement and often traveled back to San Francisco to enjoy lunch with relatives. Prayers at Holy Cross Cemetery 7-22-19 11:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
