Home

POWERED BY

Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center
1965 Reliez Valley Road
Lafayette, CA 94549
925-932-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Mayer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Mayer Obituary
Carolyn Anne Mayer

Nov. 11, 1943 - Mar. 27, 2019

Mrs. Carolyn Anne (Lucy) Mayer, born in California to the late Alice and Donald Lucy, passed away at age 75 in Walnut Creek. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James and her devoted son Chris of Alamo. Carolyn had a renowned passion for gardening and was known for her graciousness and love of family and friends.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by Rev. Gerard K. Moran, on Thursday, April 4 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at St. Isidore Church, 440 La Gonda, Danville. The funeral home will be Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, 925-932-0900.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now