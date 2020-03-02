|
Carolyn Cameron MichaelianCarolyn Cameron Michaelian, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful caregivers at Marin Convalescent & Rehabilitation Hospital in Tiburon. She was born on April 2, 1927 in Los Angeles to Dr. Willa and Ernest Alan Cameron and was their only child. She is survived by her three daughters: Lynn Michaelian, Nancy Sullivan and Marina Ward (Matt), and four beloved grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald Sam Michaelian. Carolyn loved music passionately and it remained one of her biggest joys throughout her life. Mastering the oboe and the English horn, she went on to have a long and successful musical career, playing in the Marin and Santa Rosa Symphonies, the Golden Gate Park Band, the Boston Pops, and several chamber music ensembles, as well as having many oboe students. Carolyn graduated from Stanford in 1948, then continued at the SF Academy of Art College. There she met the love of her life, Donald Michaelian, and they married 2-1/2 months later, on January 2, 1949. They began their life together in San Francisco, then relocated to Mill Valley where they settled and raised their family. Sharing a love of travel, they visited almost every corner of the globe. In addition to music and travel, Carolyn loved language and had a huge vocabulary. She was an avid reader, accomplished quilter, Scrabble lover and artist. A compassionate listener, she had the ability to make those around her feel instantly comfortable. She will be remembered for her grace, warmth and elegance, and for her quirky, clever wit and easy laugh. A devoted Christian, she was an enthusiastic member of the Tiburon Baptist Church since 1989, where she served as deacon, took and taught bible study classes, sang in the choir, participated in outreach programs, and spent many happy hours in the church kitchen. Carolyn, "Sami," "Mom," "Bebe," was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed deeply by the many that were touched by her kindness and her generous heart. Please join us Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 pm at the Tiburon Baptist Church, 445 Greenwood Beach Road, Tiburon, to celebrate and remember Carolyn and her remarkable life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020