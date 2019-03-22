Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Mom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Mom

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carolyn My mom, Carolyn, passed away on January 29th just three days after joyously celebrating her 77th birthday. Death is sad but even more so when it comes unexpectedly. To say she was very sick inside would obviously be an understatement. Her final days of life started with a stroke on the morning of January 21st and then she rushed to the finish line. It will remain a mystery to all as to where the race even started. Was it cancer? Was it a broken, damaged or suffocating heart?

Mom died peacefully in the loving and caring arms of her family but with sadness for her I write that her husband was not present; he was in shock that this was happening to him so he stayed away. When the hospital released her it was clear we would soon be saying goodbye to her forever. Her husband would not allow her to go to her own home to die and wanted her put in a care facility. Since my mom had given this man her power of attorney over her care a battle ensued for us to keep her near.

Carolyn was married many times over the years and with each she gave her all. She lived in her own life loving fairy tale complete with Prince Charmings and happily-ever-afters. She was always in a rush to build her "Dreamland", of which brought fun and adventure, but at the end of the day there was always the unavoidable expensive ride on the rocky roller-coaster with a frog. My mom was a strong decent woman who raised her family to be loving and respectful of other people. I am proud to say my family's true character is and has been tested and she would be able to hold her head up high not only for who we are but also for with whom we choose to share in our lives.

My mother would have wanted to die with her makeup just right and her hair looking at its "best hair day ever" as we all would but for her it meant more because that is how she lived in life. In her final days she intentionally chose to not fight the battle to survive but she won the battle to live. Thankfully because of the strength my mom gave us and the support of wonderful people we were able to fight the system and get her home with us hairbrush at the ready. This family can stand proud of the ground forces she had on her side not only in life but also in the face of death. She had many friends and I was privileged enough to have been able to hear their many voices and read their words as they spoke of the true feelings of love and loss for her. They all made me feel honored to be her daughter and I thank each of them for that. At the end, she died in a comforting, familiar place where she had spent many happy loving times and this family knows we were given a special gift to have been able to wait with her and have our kisses be the last she would know of this life.

I bought a copy of her death certificate last week and there it was--the proof she is truly gone. There in official script were three familiar names I intimately knew but I do not know why it was vacant of others? Armed with the names on this piece of paper one could follow the path of a fun loving retiree, a charitable volunteer, a proud Hot Shot, a college graduate, an important corporate executive, a small business owner and a sweet grandmother but how would one know which path to take to get to her when she was a loving daughter, a sister, an amazing office manager, a home designer and a good provider but most important to me was where is the name that bound us forever in time when my brother, sister and I called her "mommy"?

I am torn to finish this without giving you her full name but I cannot bring myself to type it. A name is like a title to a book and if you have read the book you can recall the story by its title. She had many titles and to use only the name from the last page her then novel becomes only a booklet. For all those that did not know her it will not matter what she went by when she died but for this family it does. There is an irony not be missed. She was named after her mother Caroline whose name actually means "free man". In the fashion of this Common Era and, with all due respect, those who knew her will know for whom I am speaking just by her

