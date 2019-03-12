Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Nuite Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Nuite

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carolyn Clarke Nuite Entered into rest, Thursday, February 28, 2019, Carolyn Clarke Nuite, 85, in her San Francisco home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in July of 1933 in Camden, SC, to Charles. W. Nuite and Ella C. Nuite, she spent her childhood in Aiken and Sumter County, SC. She graduated from Duke University in 1955 with a degree in Education, married Andrew F. Key III that same year and eventually settled in San Francisco in 1978. Carolyn remained in San Francisco for the rest of her life, teaching pre-school and raising her children.



Carolyn spent her later years traveling extensively, from Europe to Asia and beyond. She taught English in Japan in the early 1990s, fostering lifelong friendships across the Pacific, and took several trips with the group Global Volunteers to help rebuild ancient villages in Greece, reconstruct historic castles in France, and teach English to young children in Costa Rica.



She was an active volunteer with the San Francisco Symphony, the California Academy of Sciences, the Legion of Honor, the National Parks Conservancy, and the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park.



A devoted music lover her entire life, Carolyn spent over 25 years as an usher at the San Francisco Symphony. She rarely missed a concert and would often speak of how much joy she received from attending the performances and sharing her enthusiasm for the symphony with the guests she greeted.



She loved nature and the outdoors and was most content when working with her friends at the Conservatory of Flowers or caring for plants at the Native Plant Nursery in the Presidio. Visitors to the Conservatory remember her as "the sweet lady with the gentle Southern accent" who knew everything there was to know about Golden Gate Park. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.



Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Dr. Valerie K. Orlando (Philippe) and son Brandon F. Key (Sonja), her grandchildren, Ellen T. and Adam B. Key, her sisters, Barbara N. Auld and Charlotte N. Kitchen, as well as several nieces and nephews.



A memorial gathering will be held on May 11, 2019, in the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park.

