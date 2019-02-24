Carolyn King Rogers September 9, 1948-February 20, 2019 Carolyn King Rogers, queen of "to-go" boxes, passed away on the morning of February 20th after a brief battle with cancer. Carolyn is survived by her son, Thomas King Rogers, her daughter, Jennifer Jane Rogers, and her brother James King as well as a whole host of "kids", her 5 cats and various woodland creatures that she took care of. Carolyn's smile could light up a room and she reveled in the spotlight, whether as a trainer for the County of San Mateo, or regaling everyone with fun stories, or cutting a rug on the dance floor.

She loved nothing more than to see her family and friends happy and always went above and beyond for anyone in a bind. Entertaining was her forte' and friends and family could always look forward to an event in which she brought out her finest china and cooked/baked up a storm. She often saved leftovers and other food items much longer than Tom and Jenn cared for which supplied fodder for an ongoing family debate about the validity of expiration dates.

Carolyn had so many passions, including gardening and traveling with the most important being nurturing and caring for her family and friends. While she knew tears would be shed upon her passing, she hoped for great memories/stories to be told, and laughter to be had at her Celebration of Life to be held in the coming months.

In her words, live life to the fullest, you're here today and that's all that matters.

