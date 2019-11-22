|
Carolyn Graves Smoller
Feb 10, 1934 - Nov 16, 2019Carolyn Graves Smoller died peacefully at home on November 16, 2019 at the age of 85, from respiratory failure. Carolyn was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 10, 1934 to Walter G. Graves and Ruth Robertson Graves. She graduated with honors from Omaha Central High School and then left Omaha for Carleton College in Northfield Minnesota.
While at Carleton, she met the love of her life, Marvin Smoller. She received a Bachelor's degree in Zoology in 1955 and continued her Zoology studies at Mount Holyoke College, where she received her Master's degree in 1957. She and Marvin were married later that year, beginning an incredible 62 year marriage that grew and deepened through the end of her life. After Marvin's medical school graduation, Carolyn and Marvin moved to Berkeley. In 1965, Carolyn received her Doctorate in Zoology from the University of California at Berkeley. Following the birth of their son Reed, in 1966, and their daughter Karen, in 1967, Carolyn devoted herself to being a full time -- and wonderful-- mother and wife. She was an active volunteer in her community, working in the Berkeley public school system, the Hall of Health Museum, as well as the East Bay Youth Soccer program. Throughout their lives together, Carolyn and Marvin shared a passion for fine food, wine and opera.
Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of over 60 years, Dr Marvin Smoller, son Reed Smoller (Betsy Bravo), and Daughter, Dr. Karen Smoller Leonard (Jason Tiballi). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Ethan, Diego, Brent, and Nate, from Berkeley, and Shana, Hannah, Clara, and Ezra from Burlington,VT. She was predeceased by her sister Judy, who died in 2011. Carolyn was a remarkable woman who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn's name to the San Francisco Opera.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019