Carroll Ann Hodges June 30, 1936 - March 2, 2019 Carroll Ann Hodges was born in Pomona, California on June 30, 1936. She died in the Woodside home she designed on Saturday evening, March 2, after a long illness during which she was supported by friends and caregivers. She was 82. Carroll Ann grew up in St. Louis and Austin, Texas, and graduated from the University of Texas in Geology.

A pioneer for her generation, she continued in that field to earn a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin and a doctorate from Stanford in 1966. In 1970 she settled permanently in California for a job with the US Geological Survey in Menlo Park, arriving in Woodside pulling a bay horse named Torch behind a rare 1964 ½ red Mustang convertible. She became Assistant Chief Geologist for the USGS Western Region, led studies of the Apollo mission lunar data, and created atlases of features on both the Moon and Mars. She spent 1980-81 as a Congressional Science Fellow in Washington, DC, which stimulated her interest in local government. Carroll Ann also served as a visiting and consulting professor at Stanford for several years before retiring from the USGS in 1995.

She spent her last decades serving on planning, conservation, and environmental boards for NGOs and especially in the Woodside community, where she was elected to two terms on the Town Council including a stint as Mayor. For fun, she traveled the world, built furniture and shingled her home, played clarinet in the Woodside Village Band and piano during festive gatherings at her home, cared for her beloved cats and horse Midnight Cavalier, wrote and performed satirical limericks, and sang Christmas carols on horseback. Carroll Ann is survived by her sister, Margaret Hodges of Alexandria, Virginia and cousins Scott Carroll of Davis, California and Anne Carroll of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Carroll Ann at Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Rd, Woodside CA on Sunday March 31st from 2:00-5:00 pm – Western attire encouraged, and limericks greatly appreciated. The designated charity for memorial donations is the Woodside Community Foundation (General Fund). https://woodsidegiving.org/

