Caryn Levy Magid
March 9, 1943 – August 23, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caryn Levy Magid, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Caryn was born in New York City to the late Marion Hofheimer Levy and M William (Bill) Levy of Rye, NY. She moved to Scarsdale in 1945 where she graduated from Scarsdale High School. She attended Bennington College, graduating in 1965, and studied journalism at the University of California, Berkeley.
Caryn married the love of her life James I. Magid on June 26th, 1966 in the garden of her parent's house. She was the loving mother of three children, Catherine (Michael) Diefenbach, Marianne Magid (Ian) Jones and son Jamie Magid. Caryn was the grandmother of seven lovely grandchildren: Franziska and Alexander Diefenbach; Elias, Quinn and Owen Jones; and James and Charlotte Magid. She is also survived by her brother William (Bill) Levy and his family and her sister-in-law, Nancy Boas and her family of San Francisco.
She was a resident of New York City, Weston, CT and Meeker, CO. Caryn was a member of The Lotos Club of New York City, Century Country Club of Purchase, NY and Aspetuck Valley Country Club of Weston, CT.
Caryn was a tireless advocate for education, health, science, and the environment through more than 50 years of volunteer service. She was a dedicated volunteer in the New York City public schools through Learning Leaders, where she volunteered as a college counselor for public high school students, served on the Board of Directors for over a decade, and led the organization for more than five years as Chairman of the Board. She served for over 30 years as a dedicated board member of the Center for Hearing and Communication. She was a Docent at the American Museum of Natural History and a member of the Planetarium Committee. Her interest in the environment was exemplified by her dedication to the Black Rock Forest, Cornwall, NY as a member of the Board of Directors.
Her love and kindness have been a shining example to her family and friends. She will live on forever in our hearts. A celebration of her life will take place later.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Center for Hearing and Communication, Development Department, 50 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10004 https://ssl.charityweb.net/chchearing/