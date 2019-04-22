Home

Caryol Roberts

Caryol Roberts Obituary
Caryol Estelle Roberts

February 22, 1935 ~ April 17, 2019

Caryol Estelle Roberts, 84, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 at her home in Atwater, Ca.
Caryol is survived by her five children. As well as 3 stepsons, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. with service at Noon.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
