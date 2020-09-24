Casper Y. Offutt, Jr.

May 13, 1927 - September 14, 2020

Casper Yost Offutt, "Cap" to friends and family, always took satisfaction in being a fourth generation Omahan. He attended Lawrenceville School, graduating with a war diploma in order to enlist in the Navy. His fond memory was that at the end of World War II as his ship returned to San Francisco, he was asked by the Captain to hang the Victory pennant from the mast.



Cap went on to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he joined Sigma Phi fraternity and graduated with a degree in Economics. He remained an ardent supporter of the Michigan Wolverines throughout his life and wore his "M" cap with great pride. Following graduation he and his wife Sally were married in Holland, Michigan. They reached their 70th anniversary two weeks before Cap passed away. Soon after marrying he went to work for Carpenter Paper Company in Omaha. He advanced in responsibility and in 1963 was transferred to San Francisco to head the division, eventually founding his own firm, Carpenter/Offutt Paper Company with divisions throughout the West. After living for 49 years in the same home in Atherton, California, Cap and Sally retired to Sequoias in nearby Portola Valley where they found many friends.



Cap enjoyed tennis and golf at the Menlo Country Club and especially loved sailing on San Francisco Bay. He was a firm believer in the power of education and staunchly supported the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula and Castilleja School, both of Palo Alto, and the University of Michigan. Cap also supported the Palo Alto Medical Foundation.



Surviving him are his wife, Sally of Portola Valley; sister, Mrs. Richardson Pratt of Cold Spring Harbor, NY; sons Casper Offutt III (Jan) of Bozeman, MT, David Offutt (Jane) of Olympia, WA; and daughter Elizabeth Edelmann and her husband Sidney of Washington, DC. Grandchildren are Jarvis Offutt, Jennessa and John Offutt, and Alexander and Nathan Edelmann. Cap was devoted to his family and much loved by them. He supported them in every way he could and followed his grandchildren's paths with keen interest in all they did. Cap was truly happiest returning each summer with those he loved to the family cottage on Lake Okoboji in Iowa where it is hoped his spirit lives on.



