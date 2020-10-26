1/1
Catherine Abramson
Catherine "Kitty" Abramson
Nov 18, 1926 - Oct 22, 2020
Catherine Abramson passed away peacefully at home on October 22 at the age of 93. She was born and raised on a small farm in rural Virginia. Moved to California in 1945 where she would eventually meet her husband of 67 years. Kitty's career as a librarian was one she loved. For 30 years she worked throughout the San Mateo County's library system. She especially loved her Millbrae library. Traveling was a passion for Kitty and her late husband Marty. Kitty is survived by her daughter Carol, son Greg, grandson Russell, and great grandson Logan. The family is forever grateful to Gigi who cared for both Kitty and Marty over the past eight years making such a difference in their quality of life before passing.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
