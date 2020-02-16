San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Catherine Canavan


1964 - 2020
Catherine Canavan Obituary
Catherine E. Canavan

Catherine Elizabeth (Segur) Canavan passed away peacefully at her home in Cool. Ca on Feb. 12, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Catherine war born on 2/09/1964 in San Francisco, CA.
The youngest daughter of Howard and Karen (Barber) Segur, Catherine was raised and educated in Daly City. She attended Christopher Columbus Grammar School, Fernando Rivera Junior High School, a graduate of Westmoor High School and attended Skyline College. She worked part-time at Seton Medical Center, where she met her future husband, John J. Canavan. John and Cathy married on Jul 22, 1989 and moved to Auburn, Ca where John worked as a Hydro Electric Plant Operator. Shortly after the move they purchased their home in Cool, CA,
Cathy was an avid racecar fan. She helped her father with his Midget Race Cars from the time she could go into the Pits until he retired from racing in 2004. She was the best pit person he ever had.
Cathy 's other passion was genealogy. She and her mother traveled to many states doing research over the years. She has over 100,000 family members in her genealogy data base and many family stories. Cathy was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Howard J. Segur, Jr. She is survived by her Husband of 30 years , John; her mother, Karen Segur; sister, Carol Ann Montanez and husband Tom; nephew, Robert Carson; father-in-law, John Canavan; sister-in-law, Susan Canavan; and niece, Lily Canavan.
Friends may visit on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 5pm and attend a Vigil Service at 6pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 12pm also at Duggan's Serra Mortuary. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
