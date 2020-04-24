|
|
Catherine Davis
April 21, 1928 - April 23, 2020We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine Davis, nee Hayes of San Anselmo, California on April 23rd. Catherine, also known as Kay was a native of Ballingarry, County Limerick, Ireland. In her later teenage years she immigrated to London England where she trained and worked for the Queens Institute of District Nursing. While working has a nurse she met and later married Kenneth T. Davis of London in 1954. In 1956 she and Kenneth immigrated to San Francisco where she continued her nursing career working at St Joseph's Hospital and later has a public health nurse for the County of Marin. She received many commendations for her volunteer work after retiring from the county and a State of California Resolution recognizing her work in nursing. She loved making many trips back to Ireland during her lifetime to visit a number of the thirteen siblings she had.
Catherine was very grateful for the care she received from Hospice by the Bay in her final time. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth T. Davis. She is survived by her two sons Kenneth and Steven Davis, daughter in law Jacqueline Davis and grandchildren Brittany MacKenzie (Davis), Jessica Davis and Trent Davis. She has requested remembrances to the Nazareth House of Terra Linda and Hospice by the Bay. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020