Catherine Dolores GibbsCatherine Dolores Gibbs, "Babe" to most, "Lil Mama" to many, and "Mom" to all of us, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2018 at her home in Danville CA. It has taken her family this long to memorialize her because, quite frankly, we still can't believe she's gone. She was 91 years young. That day, stock for Smirnoff Vodka immediately dropped to historic lows. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Parker Dalton Gibbs, who met her at the pearly gates, martini in hand, and immediately had to explain what he had been up to for the past 10 years. She is survived by her brother Mike Saburit of Madera CA, sister-in-law Carol Saburit of Madera CA, daughters Leslie Kalmes of Wimberley TX, Lisa DuRán of Denver CO, Lizbeth Marquez of Overland KS and Parker Timothy Gibbs of San Francisco CA. Her grandchildren include Kyle Kalmes of Lakeway TX, Jennifer Kalmes of Atlanta GA, Sean Marquez of Modesto CA, Hannah Marquez of Modesto CA, Caitlin Crisp of Fort Bragg NC, son-in-law Xavier DuRán of Denver CO, and daughter-in-law Amy Morris Gibbs of San Francisco CA. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, and countless men and women who considered her "Mom."
Born to Frank and Gertrude Saburit of Madera CA on December 12, 1927, Catherine immediately was nicknamed "Babe" because of her precocious attitude and because she was the apple of her parents' and older brother George's eyes. She loved her brothers George and Mike but would fight them at the drop of a hat. She went to school, became a voracious reader and worked at her father's store. In high school she met the love of her life, Parker Gibbs, with whom she had a crush on since elementary school. In high school she became a photographer's model and won the San Joaquin Raisin Queen title. She enrolled in college at UCLA as most models do, dropped out after a semester as most models do, and came back to Madera to be closer to her future husband who served our country with the Navy and was attending college at Fresno State. Babe waited patiently for him until they could be married. They honeymooned in San Francisco and Reno and tore up the town listening to jazz at the Top of the Mark, watching comedy at the Purple Onion and basically doing what nobody in San Francisco can do anymore. Parker eventually landed a job with Chevron U.S.A where he would work for the next 36 years covering territory in CA, NV, CO then back to CA. It was during this time that Babe would put her dreams on the back burner so that she could become a full-time mom for her 4 children and for all of the neighbor kids who filled their homes at various times.
Her true love was being a mom. She loved dressing her kids in the finest clothes for school and gave them invaluable spiritual, emotional and physical guidance while their father was away on the road. She taught them manners, how to set a table, entertain guests, and more importantly, how to stand up for themselves and how to treat others with kindness. At only 4'5", she was a woman who did not suffer fools, but whose door was always open for any kids who needed a shoulder to cry on or a friend to talk to. She was always there if you needed anything. She volunteered for PTA, drove her kids to movies, sporting events and concerts and still found a way to have an all-family-required dinner on the table every night at 6. She was a pop culture encyclopedia and would often let her kids stay up late to watch Johnny Carson on the Tonight show, or to snuggle up to watch Merv, Mike Douglas or Dinah when they were home sick. Years later she became a huge fan of David Letterman, Stephen Colbert and anything that made her laugh.
Her interests included: her husband, her kids, her beloved grandchildren, martinis, family, traveling, telling jokes, martinis, George Carlin, Flip Wilson, Herb Caen, the miscreants that filled her home on a daily basis, reading multiple daily newspapers, Bob Newhart, Dean Martin, Lena Horne, socializing with friends, spinning yarns, martinis, doing multiple crossword puzzles, martinis, driving her kids insane, making her kids better people, dancing with her beloved husband, Tony Bennett, her pets, laughing, and making friends with every person she ever came in contact with. Did I mention martinis?
Catherine Dolores "Babe" Gibbs was a force of nature. She was loving, she was maddening, she was insanely smart, she was kind, and she put her dreams on the back burner so she could be the best possible wife and mom she could ever be and she was just that. The BEST. She is missed every single day but her family is comforted knowing that she and her beloved husband are currently swinging to some Frank and Dino amongst the heavens. Lena Horne just better watch her back.
She was so deeply loved by all who had the sincere pleasure and good fortune to know her.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020